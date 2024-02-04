Left Menu

Puducherry Minister urges BJP workers to work for party candidate's win in LS polls

With indications that the BJP would field its nominee from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, the Union Territorys Home Minister A Namassivayam exhorted the party workers and cadres to put in an united work to ensure that it emerged victorious from the constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:43 IST
Puducherry Minister urges BJP workers to work for party candidate's win in LS polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With indications that the BJP would field its nominee from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, the Union Territory's Home Minister A Namassivayam exhorted the party workers and cadres to put in an 'united work to ensure that it emerged victorious' from the constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. Addressing the Puducherry unit's office-bearers at a consultative meeting here Saturday, Namassivayam, a senior BJP leader, said ''we should put in strenuous efforts for the success of the party in the polls.'' He said the high command would finalise the party's nominee and that ''it is the duty of everyone in the organisation to work for the victory of the party.'' ''You should all put in arduous work and through self-confidence the success would emerge for the party's candidate. Whoever is the candidate fielded by the party high command it is the duty of everyone in the party to work hard and with unity for the success of the candidate,'' Namassivayam told the partymen at the meeting.

The BJP is a partner in the coalition ministry headed by the AINRC here.

Nirmal Kumar Surana, the BJP's election in-charge for Puducherry and the Union Territory's Home Minister and the party's local unit President S Selvaganapathy had a meeting on Saturday with Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his residence and discussed poll-related strategies. Party sources said the Chief Minister had given his nod for the BJP fielding its candidate from the Puducherry seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024