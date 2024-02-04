Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits front line, says presidential office

Updated: 04-02-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:58 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops on the southeastern front and handed out medals, his office said on Sunday amid intense speculation that his popular army chief could soon be sacked.

"It's an honour to be here today. To support the warriors and award them. They face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in a statement after visiting Zaporizhzhia region.

