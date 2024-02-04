JMM, Congress MLAs arrive at Shamshabad airport ahead of Champai Soren-led govt's floor test tomorrow

Ahead of the crucial floor test of Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress MLAs, arrived at Shamshabad airport from the resort in Hyderabad. The Soren government would seek a vote of confidence on February 5 in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, three days after Soren took oath as the Chief Minister.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pranav Jha on Sunday alleged that BJP was still trying to break the party in Jharkhand. "CM has been allowed to vote. We have sufficient numbers quite in fact more than the majority. We came because the BJP was still trying to break us...The threat of ED, CBI, and IT was there. They're trying to break every opposition state," Pranav Jha told reporters in Hyderabad.

The floor test of the new government of Jharkhand will be held in the Assembly on Monday. The move is seen as an attempt by the ruling combine to keep its flock together and pre-empt poaching attempts by the principal Opposition player--BJP.

The Assembly will convene for a two-day session on February 5. Earlier, the former CM Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the apex court refused to entertain his plea and asked him to approach the high court concerned with his petition.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores. (ANI)

