Congress MLAs from Bihar arrive in Hyderabad ahead of February 12 trust vote

Updated: 04-02-2024 19:52 IST
Several Congress MLAs from Bihar arrived here on Sunday, ostensibly to 'greet' Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who assumed office recently following the party's victory in the December 2023 Assembly elections.

Media reports claimed that the arrival of the Congress MLAs is part of a precautionary measure taken by the party to prevent any poaching attempts as the newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks a trust vote on February 12.

The Congress MLAs from Bihar have come to greet the Telangana chief minister, sources in Telangana Congress told PTI.

The MLAs are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11, the sources said.

