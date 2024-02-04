Left Menu

UP Judge death: Priyanka slams BJP govt over 'rising' crimes against women

04-02-2024
UP Judge death: Priyanka slams BJP govt over 'rising' crimes against women
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after the body of a woman civil judge was found hanging in her quarters, saying she wonders what kind of fear an ordinary girl must feel living there.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified people in the death of the judge in UP's Budaun district, following a complaint filed by her father, a police officer said on Sunday.

In a post in X on Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said a few weeks ago in Banda, a woman judge asked for euthanasia and now the body of another woman judge has been found in her house in Budaun.

The family of the deceased judge has raised serious questions on the probe into her death, the Congress general secretary said.

''If this is the condition of security of women judges under the BJP rule, then imagine with what fear an ordinary girl must be living through everyday,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh is number one in crimes against women, she said.

''Every hour, eight women become victims of crime. Uttar Pradesh has become completely unsafe for women, because all the big claims of safety are only in advertisements. The statistics of increasing crimes against women show how serious the government actually is about women's safety,'' the Congress general secretary said.

''Now only the awareness of women and society will bring them out of this whirlpool of oppression and violence,'' she said.

The body of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Jyotsna Rai, 27, was recovered on Saturday. It was suspected that she had killed herself. She reportedly left behind a suicide note.

Her father, who reached Budaun Saturday evening, however, claimed his daughter was killed and her killers hanged her body from the ceiling fan in her bedroom to make it look like a suicide, a police officer said.

Ashok Kumar Rai said his daughter was very brave and ensured everyone got justice. She could never commit suicide, he added.

