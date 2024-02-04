Left Menu

Injustice to Karnataka in tax devolution, loss of over Rs 45,000 crore in 4 years: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:42 IST
Alleging injustice to Karnataka by the Central government with reduction in tax devolution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said this has resulted in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore to the state in the last 4 years. He also claimed that the taxes paid by Kannadigas is not useful for the state's difficult times, and the money was going to northern states.

''Karnataka has faced significant challenges with a reduced tax devolution share post the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore in the last 4 years. This injustice cannot stand,'' Siddaramaiah said.

''We stand united in demanding fair treatment and justice for Kannadigas to secure our state's welfare,'' he said in a post on 'X' with the hashtag ''#SouthTaxMovement'' The Chief Minister's comments have come ahead of all Congress lawmakers (also MPs) from the state, including Siddaramaiah, staging a protest in New Delhi on February 7, against the 'injustice' to Karnataka by the Union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

Further extending support to campaigns on social media condemning the ''injustice'' being done to Karnataka by the Central government in tax devolution, the Chief Minister said, ''the taxes paid by Kannadigas are not useful for our difficult times and it (money) is going to northern states.'' He said, ''The northern states, which are indebted to taxes paid by southern states, can never be a model for us. Everyone should get over this false idea. Karnataka, which is building a strong nation with hard work, is a model for India.'' Thanking the people of the state who have raised their voice for justice, he said, adding ''I am with you, if all our voices are united, it will be heard till Delhi.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

