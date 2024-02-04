Left Menu

SP stands with criminals, believes in betraying people, says BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

Hence, they have forged a thug bandhanan alliance of thugs, he said.Sharma said that under the central leadership of Narendra Modi, there are only four castes in India, which are youth, women, farmers, and the poor.SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had in June last year said that PDA is the name of the unity born out of shared consciousness and feeling against the exploitation and oppression of those who are pichchde backward, Dalit and alpsankhyak minority.

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party by redefining its 'PDA' – an SP coinage for minority and backwards – saying the terms means oppression of people, their betrayal, and harbouring of criminals by the party.

The Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh told reporters here, ''The 'P' means 'peedit karnaa (inflict pain),' 'D' means 'daghabaazi karna' (betrayal), and 'A' means 'apradhi ko sanrakshan dena' (giving patronage to criminals).'' An SP coinage, PDA means 'Pichchde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak' – the oppressed and the minorities. The party often uses the term in its rallies and meetings, claiming it would work for their welfare if it comes to power.

Sharma said the SP has no chance of winning in the coming general election because of a ''Modi wave'' that has swept the country. ''Today, a Modi wave is sweeping the country. This is the wave of Ram Rajya. The opposition is disappointed and depressed. Hence, they have forged a 'thug bandhan'(an alliance of thugs),'' he said.

Sharma said that under the central leadership of Narendra Modi, there are only four castes in India, which are youth, women, farmers, and the poor.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had in June last year said that 'PDA' is the name of the unity born out of shared consciousness and feeling against the exploitation and oppression of those who are ''pichchde'' (backward), Dalit and ''alpsankhyak'' (minority). Addressing the media in Balrampur on Saturday, Yadav said, ''Those who are oppressed, and those who are well off, both are part of the PDA. Tribals are also in it, as well as half the population (women).''

