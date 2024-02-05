Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan criticises CM Jagan Reddy's comparison of self to Arjuna, YSRCP's politicization of Hindu mythology

JanaSena president Pawan Kalyan has criticised the use of Hindu mythological characters, like Arjuna, in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's speech, saying that there is no place for Hindu mythology in politics. "There is no place for the names of people from Hindu mythology in politics. Kali Yuga is here; we are in a different time. Let's focus on real issues," Kalyan said addressing a party meeting in Mangalagiri.

Kalyan questioned Jagan for identifying himself as Arjuna while supporting actions contradicting the values associated with the mythological figure. The JanaSena chief questioned the Andhra Chief Minister's association with individuals criticized for harming his sister Sharmila, and Sunitha, daughter of Jagan Reddy's uncle, YS Vivekanananda Reddy who was a former Andhra Pradesh minister.

"Jagan is talking about whatever he wants in the meetings...saying that he is Arjuna while comparing the opposition leaders with the Kauravas. Kali Yuga is going on now...Here there will be no Arjunas, no Krishnas," Pawan Kalyan said. The JanaSena President said that the current political landscape does not align with the virtues of Arjuna or Krishna in the Mahabharata. Kalyan's critique comes amidst ongoing political discussions in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and his son joined JanaSena recently. Kalyan emphasized the importance of recognizing hardworking individuals at all levels. "Where there is YSRCP, there is degradation," Kalyan said expressing concern about the impact of negative politics on the youth.

Pawan Kalyan also stressed his preference for being called a public servant rather than a film industry moniker of 'Power Star'. Kalyan futher accused Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, accusing him of spreading lies and making promises that have not been fulfilled. He questioned the reason behind various decisions, such as cancelling exams, and claimed that the JanaSena was prepared to challenge the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

The JanaSena also stressed on his party's determination to win in every contested seat. He urged party members to work tirelessly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)