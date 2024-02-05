Left Menu

Firing: Sena ministers meet Fadnavis, seek action against BJP MLA for allegations against CM

Several Shiv Sena ministers in the Maharashtra government on Monday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action against BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for levelling baseless charges against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had, on February 2, opened fire at local Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and one more person inside Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:09 IST
Firing: Sena ministers meet Fadnavis, seek action against BJP MLA for allegations against CM
  • Country:
  • India

Several Shiv Sena ministers in the Maharashtra government on Monday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action against BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for levelling baseless charges against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had, on February 2, opened fire at local Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and one more person inside Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district. He was arrested for attempt to murder and other offences.

Before being arrested, Ganpat Gaikwad had told a television channel that CM Shinde was encouraging criminalisation in politics. Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai, who met Fadnavis along with other cabinet colleagues from his party, said, ''We met him before the cabinet meeting and asked him to take action against Ganpat Gaikwad for making baseless, inaccurate and meaningless allegations against CM Shinde.'' Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Shinde government, will definitely take cognisance of our demand, Desai added.

Desai, who is also guardian minister of Thane district, said Ganpat Gaikwad had never apprised him about his alleged issues with CM Shinde in the past one-and-half years.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are part of the ruling coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024