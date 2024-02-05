AAP MLA 'poaching': Notice has no mention of FIR, such theatrics not good, says Kejriwal

Left Menu

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branchs notice to him over his allegations that the BJP was attempting to poach AAP MLAs has no mention of any FIR and asserted that the country will not progress by such theatrics.Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police officers were made to indulge in theatrics by their political bosses, which was quite insulting for them.I pity those officers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branch's notice to him over his allegations that the BJP was attempting to ''poach'' AAP MLAs has no mention of any FIR and asserted that the country will not progress by such ''theatrics''.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police officers were made to indulge in ''theatrics'' by their ''political bosses'', which was quite ''insulting'' for them.

''I pity those officers. Young officers join police with a lot of idealism that they will protect women and reduce crime. They never think that they will be made to indulge in theatrics. Is that why they joined the police? The officer must have been feeling bad. This insult was caused by their political bosses,'' he said.

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch also visited Delhi minister Atishi's home over the MLA poaching allegations and served her a notice on Sunday. Kejriwal received the notice on Saturday.

''They are asking who tried to poach AAP MLAs. The very people who are sending Crime Branch officers are those who tried to poach our MLAs,'' he added.

Speaking about the political situation in Jharkhand, Kejriwal said that the arrest of a sitting chief minister ''was not right''. Former Jharkhand Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged money-laundering case.

''Arresting a sitting chief minister was wrong. They waited for 48 hours to see whether the Jharkhand government would topple but JMM MLAs did not break. Whatever is happening in the country is not good for democracy,'' he added.

Jharkhand’s JMM-led coalition government headed by Hemant Soren's successor Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday.

