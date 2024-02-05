"Oath taking of Sanjay Singh wasn't listed in business of the house": Sources

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was not allowed to take oath today because the matter was not listed in the business of the house and no communication from Rajya Sabha ever came for consideration to the upper house chair, sources from the Vice President's office said. On February 3, the Rouse Avenue court allowed Singh to take oath as MP Rajya Sabha in custody.

"Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in the bulletin. Oath taking of Sanjay Singh wasn't listed in the business of the House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration to the Rajya Sabha Chair. Some AAP members met the Chair and they were indicated of applicable rules and procedures," the sources from the Vice President's office said. "A direction has been passed by the House that Sanjay Singh's suspension will remain in force till the Privilege Committee considers the report. That the matter pertains to his previous term has no impact on this," it added.

Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed Sanjay Singh's request to allow him to take oath in judicial custody. He withdrew the plea, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session and to take the oath. It was submitted that he has to appear before a court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 7.

Singh was earlier granted permission to file his election nomination and to collect his membership certificate from the returning officer. However, his regular bail was dismissed on December 22, 2023. His bail is pending before the High Court.

In its reply filed by ED, the probe agency has opposed the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and alleged that he was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators. Sanjay Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam during the policy period of 2021-22, said ED.

He was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case. (ANI)

