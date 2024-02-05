Left Menu

Sarma, Rio discuss NE development issues

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:26 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met his Nagaland counterpart here on Monday to discuss ways to expedite the development of the Northeastern region, officials said.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio had called on Sarma at his office here.

''Delighted to engage in a productive discussion with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji, during his visit to my office today,'' Sarma wrote on X.

''Our conversation centered around synergizing efforts to expedite development in the Northeast,'' he added.

No further details of the discussions between the two chief ministers were shared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

