"Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein..." PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the compulsion of relaunching the product (Rahul Gandhi) repeatdely has led to the closure of the shop of the grand old party. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi said that in the last 10 years, Congress had the opportunity to emerge as a good opposition but it failed to do so.

Further continuing his attack , PM Modi mentioned that talented people in the Congress are not allowed to emerge as big leaders. "In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the Country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of 'parivarwad'. Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. Congress shop on verge of closure in an attempt to launch same product again and again'). Congress is trapped within a family," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that the country has borne the brunt of 'parivarwad', and Congress has also suffered from the same. "It (Congress) is unable to see the aspirations and achievements of crores of families of the country, it is not ready to see it," he added.

Targeting the Opposition over dynastic politics, the Prime Minister said that Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah don't have their own parties. Congress's trust has always been solely in one family. "Which dynastic politics do we talk about? If more than one person in a family, on their own strength and with the support of public, makes progress in the political field, we have never called it dynastic politics. We call it dynastic politics when a party is run by a family, when the party prioritises members of a family, when family members take all the important decisions of the party," he added.

Accusing the Congress of opposing all development schemes, PM Modi said "Congress is trapped in 'cancel culture', it seeks to cancel every achievement and success of country." "Congress has developed a 'cancel culture' - we say Make in India, Congress says cancel; we say Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel; we say Vocal For Local, Congress says cancel, we say Vande Bharat train, Congress says cancel; we say new Parliament building, Congress says cancel. I am surprised because these are not Modi's achievements, these are the achievements of the country," PM Modi said.

Mocking the pace of developments under the Congress rule, PM Modi said "No one can match the slow pace of the grand old party." "Country needs a good, healthy opposition but Congress failed in its role and did not allow other voices to emerge in opposition," he said.

Prime Modi targeted the opposition parties, particularly Congress in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and said from "every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition". PM Modi targeted the opposition parties almost at the beginning of his speech and said several leaders were looking to change their seats or come to parliament through Rajya Sabha.'

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. "People are like God and the way you (the opposition) are making efforts, I am convinced that people will bless you and you will move up to the public gallery," PM Modi said.

"I really commend the resolution of the opposition. From every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition. The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)," he said. About sixty speakers took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha. The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9.

The Prime Minister referred to 'sengol' at the start of his speech. "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)