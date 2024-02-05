Russian, UAE presidents hold phone call, discuss Ukraine and Gaza - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Russia said on Monday.
The presidents discussed the situation around Ukraine and Gaza and agreed on the "further development of friendly relations".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
