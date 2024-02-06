Left Menu

US disappointed Hungary's ruling party blocked opportunity for vote on Sweden's NATO bid

The United States is disappointed that Hungary's ruling party blocked an opportunity for a vote on Sweden's NATO bid, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Monday.

Hungary is the only NATO country not to ratify Stockholm's membership application, a process that requires the backing of all members, souring relations with the United States and raising concerns among its allies.

