BRS Lok Sabha member Venkatesh Netha joins Congress
In a setback to opposition BRS in Telangana, the partys Lok Sabha member from Peddapalle SC B Venkatesh Netha joined the Congress on Tuesday.Venkatesh Netha joined the grand old party in Delhi in the presence of AICC General Secretary Organisation K C Venugopal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders, party sources said here.After joining the party, Venkatesh Netha along with Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid a courtesy visit to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said.
- Country:
- India
In a setback to opposition BRS in Telangana, the party's Lok Sabha member from Peddapalle (SC) B Venkatesh Netha joined the Congress on Tuesday.
Venkatesh Netha joined the grand old party in Delhi in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders, party sources said here.
After joining the party, Venkatesh Netha along with Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid a courtesy visit to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said. Venkatesh Netha, a first-time MP, had served in the state excise department before taking the political plunge in 2018. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. However, he later joined BRS (then TRS) and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Peddapalle (SC) constituency in 2019.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is also president of Congress in Telangana, is currently on a visit to Delhi.
He met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday and urged her to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls from Telangana.
The state Congress had earlier passed a resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest from the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah regarding security issues faced by Rahul Gandhi in Assam
AICC prez Mallikarjun Kharge to attend booth-level party workers meeting today
Mallikarjun Kharge urges booth-level agents to campaign door-to-door ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken with Mamata Banerjee today; we will find a way forward: Jairam Ramesh amid Cong-TMC alliance impasse.
People's stomachs will not be filled by showing God's picture, AICC prez Kharge's jibe at PM Modi in a meeting in Hyderabad.