AP assembly session begins amid sloganeering by TDP members over price rise

The second day of Andhra Pradesh assembly's budget session began amid sloganeering by TDP MLAs over alleged rising prices of essential commodities, power, fuel and others.

A group of TDP legislators including N Balakrishna and others, led by party state president K Atchen Naidu stood before Speaker T Sitaram’s podium holding placards and raised slogans such as ‘Baadude Baadudu’, implying price rise on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Speaker passed three condolence motions on the demise of three erstwhile members of the House, V Ramakrishna Chowdary, A Jagadeesh and P Kalikamba.

Sitaram also announced in the House accepting the resignation of G Srinivas Rao, TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam North constituency.

On behalf of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha moved the Andhra Pradesh Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2024, among other proceedings.

