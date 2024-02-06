China hopes Norway will provide an open, fair business environment for Chinese firms- state media

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang hopes Norway will continue to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

In talks with Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, Ding said China will unswervingly expand its high-level opening-up, and is willing to share large-scale market opportunities with Norway, Xinhua News reported.

