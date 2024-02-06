China hopes Norway will provide an open, fair business environment for Chinese firms- state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:37 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang hopes Norway will continue to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.
In talks with Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, Ding said China will unswervingly expand its high-level opening-up, and is willing to share large-scale market opportunities with Norway, Xinhua News reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Espen Barth Eide
- Chinese
- Xinhua News
- Norway
- Ding Xuexiang
- Ding
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan says it spots six more Chinese balloons, one crossed island
Frozen Palestinian funds earmarked for Gaza to be transferred to Norway
Philippines condemns 'provocative action' by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen
Taiwan says 6 Chinese balloons flew through its airspace, and warplanes and ships also detected
Chinese music student faces US trial for alleged threats to activist