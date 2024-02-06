Left Menu

Govt has not been able to conduct general census even after three years of 2021 deadline: Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the Centre for not being able to conduct a general census in the country even after three years of the 2021 deadline.He said it is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets its rights through social justice.It is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets their rights through social justice.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:27 IST
Govt has not been able to conduct general census even after three years of 2021 deadline: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the Centre for not being able to conduct a general census in the country even after three years of the 2021 deadline.

He said it is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets its rights through social justice.

''It is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets their rights through social justice. The Modi government has not been able to conduct a general census even after 3 years of the 2021 deadline. The Centre should tell the reason behind this,'' Gehlot said on X sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In the video shared by the former chief minister, Gandhi said there is a limit of 50 per cent reservation and it is a guarantee of the Congress and the INDIA bloc that it will uproot it.

Gehlot said that the previous Congress government had decided to conduct social, economic and caste survey to ensure justice to every section.

''It is the commitment of Shri @RahulGandhi and India Alliance to conduct social, economic and caste census across the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024