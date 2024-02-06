Govt has not been able to conduct general census even after three years of 2021 deadline: Gehlot
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the Centre for not being able to conduct a general census in the country even after three years of the 2021 deadline.He said it is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets its rights through social justice.It is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets their rights through social justice.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the Centre for not being able to conduct a general census in the country even after three years of the 2021 deadline.
He said it is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets its rights through social justice.
''It is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets their rights through social justice. The Modi government has not been able to conduct a general census even after 3 years of the 2021 deadline. The Centre should tell the reason behind this,'' Gehlot said on X sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
In the video shared by the former chief minister, Gandhi said there is a limit of 50 per cent reservation and it is a guarantee of the Congress and the INDIA bloc that it will uproot it.
Gehlot said that the previous Congress government had decided to conduct social, economic and caste survey to ensure justice to every section.
''It is the commitment of Shri @RahulGandhi and India Alliance to conduct social, economic and caste census across the country,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
