Labour minister: Germany to abstain on EU supply chain law vote

Germany will abstain from a vote on a European law which aims to require large companies to take action if they find their supply chains employ child labour or damage the environment, the Social Democrat labour minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

The co-ruling Free Democrats had rejected his proposals to approve the law, minister Hubertus Heil said.

"I believe this is wrong, also a German abstention will lead to incomprehension among other partners in Europe," he told Reuters.

