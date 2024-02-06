Erdogan, Putin to discuss Ukraine and grain deal during Turkey visit -minister
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss the war in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a visit to Ankara by the Russian leader, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a news conference in Valletta, Hakan Fidan said Turkey was working with Ukraine and Russia to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea, after Moscow withdrew from the accord in July 2023.
A Turkish official told Reuters last week that Putin would visit Turkey on Feb. 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia says, 25 killed in blast at Donetsk market after Ukrainian shelling
Tennis-Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska reaches quarter-finals on fairytale run
Russian rouble dips on pent-up forex demand, but taxes may support it
Russia is acting to thwart Ukrainian attacks on civilians, infrastructure -Kremlin
Russia says it is taking measures after suspected Ukrainian attack on fuel terminal