US raises concerns over China industrial policies, overcapacity -Treasury Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. finance officials raised concerns over China's industrial policy practices and overcapacity during a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Beijing that concluded on Tuesday, the Treasury Department said. "U.S. officials reaffirmed that the U.S. is not seeking to decouple the two economies and instead seek a healthy economic relationship that provides a level playing field for American companies and workers," the department said in a statement.
"The meetings concluded with both sides agreeing to meet again in April," the department added.
