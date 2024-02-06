BJP to hold 'Gram Parikrama Yatra' from Feb 12; to target 2 lakh villages

As part of its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Kisan Morcha of the BJP will organise the "Gram Parikrama Yatra" across the country. The Morcha has set a target of reaching two lakh villages across the country as part of this campaign, party sources said.

The national president of the Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, said the party's national president, JP Nadda, will inaugurate the Gram Parikrama Yatra. He will flag it off from Maa Shakambhari Temple in Muzaffarnagar on February 12.

Manoj Yadav, the media coordinator of BJP Kisan Morcha, said, "In this month-long Gram Parikrama Yatra, a target has been set to reach 2 lakh villages in the country and tell locals about the development work of our government at the Centre. The yatra inauguration will be telecast live through LED screens in several districts of the country. More than 300 farmers will be invited to the live telecast in each organizational district." Chahar added that during the Gram Parikrama Yatra, worship of village deity, Gau Mata and agricultural plants, tractor and plough will also be done.

"Throughout the Gram Parikrama Yatra, Kisan Morcha will also take on board the aspirations and suggestions of labourers and farmers. All suggestions received during this month-long yatra will be forwarded to the BJP national president. During the yatra, BJP Kisan Morcha will run a door-to-door campaign and distribute leaflets from village to village about welfare schemes being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for farmers," he said. "This yatra will be organised in five villages every day, in each organisational district. As many as 2000 farmers will gather in one district and the grand programme will be organised in all the districts of the country," he added. (ANI)

