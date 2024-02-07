Senior Hamas official: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible being held by Israel
- Country:
- Egypt
Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Reuters on Tuesday that the group intends for the release of the largest number possible of Palestinians who are being held in Israeli prisons.
Hamad's comments come after Hamas earlier announced that they had delivered their response to a framework agreement devised by Egypt and Qatar that aims to bring a complete ceasefire to Gaza.
"Netanyahu is trying to make everyone believe that he has or will achieve victory to preserve his coalition government," Hamad told Reuters, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that it took Hamas some time to issue a response because "many of (the agreement's) issues were unclear and ambiguous."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Hamad
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Ghazi Hamad
- Palestinians
- Egypt
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Qatar
ALSO READ
Soccer-Egypt goalkeeper El Shenawy ruled out of Cup of Nations
At least 25,490 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7- health ministry in Gaza
Putin, Sisi join video link on nuclear plant Russia is building in Egypt
Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza - UNRWA chief
Putin, Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant