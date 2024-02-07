Left Menu

Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurates Divya Kala Mela in Agartala

Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday inaugurated the Divya Kala Mela at Children's Park in Agartala and interacted with Divyangjan artists, artisans and entrepreneurs.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:09 IST
Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurates Divya Kala Mela in Agartala
Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurating Divya Kala Mela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday inaugurated the Divya Kala Mela at Children's Park in Agartala and interacted with Divyangjan artists, artisans and entrepreneurs. On the occasion, the Tripura Minister said that the state government is focused on the development of the people of the state in all sectors and the government is facilitating NGOs to support all the disabled persons in the state.

"Tripura government is working tremendously in all the sectors for the development of the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the development of the people. The government is facilitating all the NGOs to support all disabled persons. In jobs, there is a specific 4 per cent reservation for them too. The rate of interest for loans to disabled persons is much less than earlier. All the welfare corporations are spreading their hands to support all the disabled persons," he said. Divya Kala Melas is aimed at sensitizing society about disability issues. Mela has witnessed the participation of around 100 Divyangjans artists/artisans/entrepreneurs, and organizations working for PwDs from all over India.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has nominated National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) as the Nodal Agency for organizing a National Level Exhibition- DIVYA KALA MELA - a unique exhibition to showcase and market the products made by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)/Divyangjan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024