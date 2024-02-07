Left Menu

BJP striving to win a majority of 17 LS seats in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has said his party is striving to win a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including the Hyderabad constituency held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:19 IST
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has said his party is striving to win a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including the Hyderabad constituency held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. Reddy, who visited Ameerpet village in Ranga Reddy district here as part of BJP's 'Gaon Chalo' (Go to villages) campaign, said the party has undertaken the programme in about 12,000 villages in the state.

The BJP is getting an encouraging response from the people in Telangana in support of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. ''I am fully confident that we will give a tough contest in 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. We are making efforts to take on AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency. In the recent Assembly polls, our voting percentage increased considerably in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency and the Majlis (AIMIM) vote percentage has declined,'' he told reporters on Tuesday.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won four out of the 17 seats in Telangana.

Elaborating about the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign, Reddy, who is also an Union Minister, said BJP activists will stay for 24 hours in about 12,000 villages, meet people from all sections of society and would make efforts to secure their support by explaining to them as to why PM Modi's leadership is required for the country once again.

With the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, all sections of society, especially women and youth, are coming forward to support the BJP, he claimed.

During his visit to Ameerpet village, Reddy interacted with self-help groups women, farmers and youth, a release said.

When farmers told him that fertilisers were being sold at a price higher than what was printed on the bag, he spoke to the state Agriculture Secretary and asked him to ensure that the dealers follow the prices mentioned, it added.

