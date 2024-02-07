Left Menu

Welfare of the poor is main goal of budget: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 11:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath on Wednesday said the welfare of the poor and hapless people in the state is the main goal of the vote-on-account budget for 2024-25.

The Finance Minister claimed that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only Chief Minister who regarded the election manifesto as a holy scripture and implemented it.

''We could have done many more developmental works had there been no Covid-19 and a better financial situation,'' said Rajendranath in an official press release.

According to the Finance Minister, the YSRCP government did more than what is required for the poor and downtrodden and that it gave primacy to the sections of people who cannot fend for themselves.

In the previous budgets, Rajendranath underscored that education, health, women's empowerment and agriculture were given top priority.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet approved the vote-on-account budget for 2024-'25 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Besides approving the budget, the Cabinet has also approved the speech delivered by the Governor to a joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council on February 5. The Cabinet gave the nod to a new horticultural food processing polytechnic college at Dhone in Nandyala district, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

