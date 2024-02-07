EU court dismisses Russian oligarch Usmanov's appeal against sanctions

Russian-Uzbek metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov will remain on the European Union sanctions list, a top EU court said on Wednesday, dismissing his appeal.

In its decision to add him to the list in March 2022, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU described Usmanov as having "particularly close ties" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He actively supported the Russian government's policies of destabilisation of Ukraine," the EU sanctions decision says.

The European Court of Justice also rejected a similar appeal against the sanctions list by Russian former first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov. The EU has described him as "supporting actions and policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

