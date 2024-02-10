"Om Birla: Ram Temple Symbolizes the Unity and Strength of a 'United India'"

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday moved a resolution on the Ayodhya Ram temple, describing its construction as a historic achievement, and said it will give the values of hope and unity to future generations.

Reading out the resolution at the end of a nearly four-hour-long discussion on ''the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala'' in the House, he said after centuries of wait, the Ram temple in Ayodhya has ushered in a new era of good governance and public welfare.

The speaker noted that the temple is symbolic of the spirit of ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat''.

Soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''inspired society about peace instead of a feeling of victory or defeat'', Birla said, referring to the court's 2019 judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.

He said that through this resolution, the members of the House appreciate the historic work accomplished in Ayodhya.

The temple being constructed in Ayodhya is not a structure created out of stones but is filled with the feelings of faith and belief, Birla said.

Birla recalled that ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple, the prime minister visited various religious sites and gave a message of national unity.

In fulfilment of this moment, a large part of the judiciary and society played a key role, he said.

