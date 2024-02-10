"Electoral compulsions...": Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna awardees

Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya claimed that the act of conferring Bharat Ratnas to former Prime Ministers Chaudhury Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and eminent scientist MS Swaminathan is "electoral compulsion" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I welcome the act of honouring farmer leader Chaudhury Charan Singh, former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and eminent scientist MS Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna though the Bharatiya Janata Party honoured them due to electoral compulsion," Maurya said, speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The Samajwadi Party leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was questioning and criticising the role of these personalities some days ago, but they are awarding them with the Bharat Ratna now. "A few days back, they (BJP) were questioning their work, but now they are praising them. I heard the Prime Minister say that Chaudhuri Charan Singh played an eminent role in national development. I have also heard that Narsimha Rao led India's economic development. These people (BJP) who were opposed to their contributions, are giving them Bharat Ratna today. This shows their electoral compulsion," Maurya said.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party MLC said in a post on 'X' that it has now become necessary for the BJP to confer the Bharat Ratna to these personalities. "Alas, this is electoral compulsion. It has become necessary to give Bharat Ratna. It is a completely right decision to honour the Messiah of farmers and former Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna. Even if it is given under electoral compulsion of 2024, I welcome it," Maurya said.

Maurya also questioned why this step was not taken earlier, even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected to power four times. "If respect had to be given on the basis of merit, dignity and personality, then why was it not given even before during the four-time BJP government? Why in the time of elections?" the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)