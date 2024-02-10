India Shines as a Model of Good Governance, Igniting Global Progress: Adityanath

India has emerged as a beacon of progress globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh a model of good governance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Virtually addressing a conclave on good governance organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini here, Adityanath said good governance in Uttar Pradesh did not occur overnight but is a result of "extensive reforms" carried out by his government.

The chief minister highlighted the development journey of the state during his term and said previous governments perpetuated "societal divisions based on caste, creed, region, and language".

Adityanath said UP had potential earlier also but previous governments failed to utilise it. "We have empowered the impoverished through a multitude of schemes, fostering self-reliance among them,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh stands as a model of good governance today, the chief minister said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Adityanath said India has emerged as "a beacon of progress globally in the last decade, capable of leadership even in challenging times".

"Over the last ten years, everyone of us and the world is seeing the emergence of a new Bharat today… The credit for it goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sankalp (resolve)' and his visionary leadership," he said.

Adityanath said there is a "better atmosphere" of security in the country and that borders are secure under Prime Minister Modi's rule, he said.

Adityanath lamented the "historical denigration of Indian traditions" but expressed satisfaction over the global embrace of practices like yoga. He lauded the prime minister's initiatives for this ''revival and recognition of India's ancient wisdom'' "The vision of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' is being realised today. As many as 193 countries of the world celebrate 21st June as International Yoga Day. By connecting with this sage tradition of India, the whole world expresses gratitude towards our traditions. All this has been possible because of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

On his government's plans for Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the state's ambition is to nurture a burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a target of grooming one lakh young entrepreneurs annually.

He highlighted various initiatives taken to boost entrepreneurship in UP and said the state has transitioned from a "BIMARU state to a revenue surplus one" with his government fostering a conducive environment for industrial investment.

"Investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received during the UP Global Investors Summit last year, which would create employment opportunities for 1.30 crore youths," Adityanath said.

"Furthermore, during the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, slated for February 19, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be launched in the presence of the prime minister, underscoring the magnitude of industrial development anticipated," he added.

