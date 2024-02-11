Left Menu

Indonesia's Prabowo confident of winning presidential vote in single round -Al Jazeera

"All the figures show that we will go in one round," Prabowo, currently defence minister, told Al Jazeera after a rally that attracted hundreds of thousands of supporters in the capital Jakarta on Saturday, the last day of campaigning. He also defended running with outgoing President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, something made possible only in October, when a top court led by the president's brother-in-law tweaked eligibility criteria for vice presidential candidates.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-02-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 18:03 IST
Indonesia's Prabowo confident of winning presidential vote in single round -Al Jazeera
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's leading presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said he is confident of winning next week's election in a single round to lead the world's third largest democracy, Al Jazeera news channel reported on its website. Prabowo, an ex-special forces commander, is one of three candidates contesting the Feb. 14 election. A candidate needs a simple majority or more than 50% of votes and at least 20% of votes in over half the country's provinces to win. Barring this, a run-off between the top two candidates would be held in June.

Prabowo, 72, is projected by some opinion surveys to pip the 50% threshold, though the chance of a second round lingers. His rivals, ex-Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and ex-Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, trail more than 20 points behind him. "All the figures show that we will go in one round," Prabowo, currently defence minister, told Al Jazeera after a rally that attracted hundreds of thousands of supporters in the capital Jakarta on Saturday, the last day of campaigning.

He also defended running with outgoing President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, something made possible only in October, when a top court led by the president's brother-in-law tweaked eligibility criteria for vice presidential candidates. "In Indonesia it has become some sort of an issue, not because he is under 40 but because he is the son of President Joko Widodo, which makes some circles feel bad. But that's politics. You cannot please everyone all the time," he said.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, has faced allegations of interfering to try to sway the outcome of the election by making highly publicised appearances with Prabowo. Jokowi has responded that a president has the right to support any candidate, while saying he did not plan to campaign for anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024