Nitish Kumar-led NDA government secures trust vote victory in Bihar assembly
PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:42 IST
The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday.
The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by the opposition members.
The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.
