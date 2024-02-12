Left Menu

AAP condemns BJP's 'destructive deeds' in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:57 IST
AAP condemns BJP's 'destructive deeds' in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Monday hit out at the BJP over ''demolition actions'' in the city allegedly by the central agencies in the past few months, as it sought to know the stand of seven Delhi MPs of the saffron party on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Urban Development Minister and AAP's national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that people were being ''rendered homeless'' as JJ clusters and other structures were being dismantled ''without rehabilitating'' the affected people.

One can see many people living beneath flyovers and on footpaths, and these are people who have been rendered homeless ''due to such actions'', the AAP leader told reporters.

A number of ''demolition actions'' are being taken in the national capital by central agencies, Bharadwaj claimed, as he hit out at the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre.

He alleged that bulldozers have also been run over ''listed'' clusters. As per rules, such listed structures warrant that rehabilitation of affected people be undertaken before taking any demolition action, he added.

The Delhi minister said that these people voted for the BJP MPs in the national capital. ''I want to ask all the seven MPs of BJP in Delhi whether they are standing with these demolition actions. If not, what have they done to stop demolition, have they met the vice chairman of the DDA or written any letter to him? Were any of them present at the site of demolition when such actions were being taken? Have they met the (Delhi) LG,'' Bharadwaj asked.

He also alleged that ''some agencies'' often ''mislead courts to get a demolition order'', adding full information is ''not being furnished to courts'' on status of clusters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024