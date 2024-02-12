Left Menu

French foreign minister: Europe must prepare for shock of scenario outlined by Trump

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:44 IST
  • France

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday that Europe must urgently prepare for the possibility that the United States might not protect NATO allies who are not spending enough on defence.

"Everyone has heard the comments of the Republican candidate in the U.S. elections in recent days. I will not cease persuading all the leaders of the pertinence of our alliance, which works for the benefit of all, including the United States," Sejourne said at a joint news conference with his German and Polish counterparts.

"Every minute counts to prepare Europeans to absorb the shock of a scenario outlined by Donald Trump, and we will work together to analyse the context, notably of the U.S. elections," Sejourne said.

