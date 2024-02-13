Left Menu

White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war

He spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him a military operation in Rafah "should not proceed" without a plan to protect civilians there. Kirby welcomed news that the Israeli military had freed two hostages during a raid by special forces in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood. He said there can be no end to the Gaza crisis until Hamas releases all hostages.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 00:16 IST
White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war

(Adds details on hostages, paragraphs 1-4) WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) -

The White House on Monday pressed Israel to work toward a pause in the Gaza conflict to win freedom for more hostages held by Hamas and rapidly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that some progress had been made in negotiations toward a humanitarian pause but that more work remained to be done.

"We continue to support an extended humanitarian pause," Kirby said. He spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him a military operation in Rafah "should not proceed" without a plan to protect civilians there.

Kirby welcomed news that the Israeli military had freed two hostages during a raid by special forces in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood. He said there can be no end to the Gaza crisis until Hamas releases all hostages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024