Sharad Pawar's group seeks SC intervention after losing NCP name and symbol to Ajit Pawar

After the Election Commission of India granted the Ajit Pawar camp the party's name and symbol, the Sharad Pawar faction has moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission of India's decision to officially recognise the Ajit Pawar group as the NCP.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 13:24 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Election Commission of India granted the Ajit Pawar camp the party's name and symbol, the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission of India's decision to officially recognise the Ajit Pawar group as the NCP. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been embroiled in an internal dispute over its name and symbol.

Recently, the Election Commission settled the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in favour of the faction led by petitioner Ajit Pawar. The poll panel awarded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls. The Commission provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

The decision was made after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months. The poll panel said that the decision followed laid-out tests of the maintainability of the petition, including tests of the aims and objectives of the party constitution, a test of the party constitution, and tests of organizational and legislative majority. Earlier, the former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Election Commission of India as 'entirely compromised' on Tuesday, asserting that by declaring the Ajit Pawar faction the 'real NCP,' the poll body has once again proven to be a fraudulent organization.

Criticising the Election Commission's decision, Aaditya Thackeray had posted on X, "When the election commission itself starts to legitimize theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, Entirely Compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren't a free and fair democracy anymore." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

