Left Menu

BJP govt using tear gas against farmers instead of accepting just demand for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Ambikapur | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:29 IST
BJP govt using tear gas against farmers instead of accepting just demand for MSP: Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led Central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Addressing a gathering as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ambikapur, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetization as weapons to ruin small businessmen in the country.

''The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024