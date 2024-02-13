Left Menu

Chavan's slip of tongue draws laughter at Maharashtra BJP headquarters

Ashok Chavan, a Congress stalwart transitioning to the BJP, committed a gaffe when he mistakenly referred to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as the Congresss city unit president during his joining speech at the saffron partys state headquarters here on Tuesday.The room filled with laughter before Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to rectify the error.Chavan, in a moment of chagrin, acknowledged the mistake, attributing it to his long-standing allegiance to the Congress party.Regaining his composure, he remarked, Its a slip of the tongue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:29 IST
