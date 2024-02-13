Sandeshkhali: Setback to TMC, Calcutta High Court orders removal of prohibitory orders in Basirhat amid BJP agitation

In a major setback to the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court ordered the removal of prohibitory orders that were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block. "The court's initial observation is satisfactory. They want to prevent the BJP from entering there. Hence we approached the court today so that we are allowed to go there," Adhikri said speaking about the court's observation.

Clashes broke out between the police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who marched to North 24 Parganas' Basirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Tuesday, day after the police prevented them from reaching the violence-hit village. BJP workers, including state party president Sukanta Majumdar who arrived in Basirhat railway station by train, were seen marching towards the SP's office.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in the vicinity of the SP office in view of the protest by BJP. Sandeshkhali is under the purview of the Basirhat police station. The BJP is protesting against Superintendent of Police Hossain Mehedi under whose watch the violence took place.

Police personnel were seen charging party workers as the latter broke through barricades and entered the village. Scenes of chaos filled the village as the police resorted to lathi-charge to drive away the protesters. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) countered by posting a video of the protesters pelting stones saying that the purpose of the BJP's visit to Sandeshkhali was to unleash "hooliganism".

"@BJP4Bengal didn't visit Sandeshkhali to seek justice. Their purpose was to unleash HOOLIGANISM! Under the watch of @DrSukantaBJP, BJP workers were caught red-handed pelting stones, resulting in a woman suffering severe injuries. And these hypocrites dare to preach about women's safety!" the TMC said in a post on 'X'. Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned the violence and called for action by the National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Women.

"What happened in Sandeshkhali is a shame for Bengal. The statements from the mothers there is the most shameful post-independence. There should be action by the National Human Rights Commission and National Women Commission...," Adhikari said speaking to ANI on Tuesday. On the protest march to Basirhat, Adhikari said, "We are protesting against the Basirhat SP under whose watch all these happened. Sukanta Majumdar also faced lathi charge. The government has started an undemocratic war against the BJP. BJP will not back down. We will lodge our protest in every front."

On the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Adhikari said, "After Independence, the second BJP Rajya Sabha MP will go to Delhi. First, Ananta Maharaj went there. According to our projections, one seat is confirmed. The requisite vote is 49, we have more than 67 votes." On Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Rajya Sabha nominations, Adhikari said, "We do not discriminate between Bengali and non-Bengali, we talk about the nation. Everyone belongs to the nation. The TMC which discriminates and says that Gujratis and those from UP are outsiders, have given two quotas to those from outside."

The TMC has announced journalist Sagarikha Ghose, former president of the Congress' women's wing Sushmita Dev, Matua leader Mamata Bala Thakur, and sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque from the Rajya Sabha. Speaking on Ashok Chavan joining the BJP, Adhikari said, "Everyone should come forward. There is no alternative to PM Narendra Modi. Those who are nationalists should come to PM Modi."

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met and interacted with the protesting women in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Monday during his visit to the violence-hit village. "When I listened to my mothers and sisters there I could not believe that this could happen in Kabi guru Rabindranath Tagore's place," the Governor said.

Speaking about the incident, Bose said, "Imagine a happy home, husband and wife, grown-up children, including girl children. Some goons come inside the house, catch hold of the girl child, assault the wife in front of the husband, and beat up the husband...This is no fiction. This is what I was told happened in this village in the last few days." Moreover, Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged on Monday that the TMC chief is known for the 'genocide' of Hindus.

"The women of Sandeshkhali are crying out for help and protection. Mamata Bandopadhyay is known for the genocide of Hindu women, and she will now allow her men to pick out Hindu young married women to be raped night after night in the TMC office," Irani said while addressing the media here in the national capital. "Women belonging to the SC/ST community from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali have informed media that Men of the TMC party will come to homes and check which woman is beautiful. The women of Sandeshkhali have told to journalists regarding the intention of TMC leaders and their conversation with the husbands of women who are crying out for help. TMC leaders told husbands of these particular Hindu women that, 'You can be a husband by name only, but you will now have no rights'," she added.

Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam and the alleged rape incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)