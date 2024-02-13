DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 13

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 ** ABU DHABI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives speech to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi stadium.

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at the State Department. – 2030 GMT ** KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Hasan engaged in a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, discussing bilateral relations and preparations for annual leaders' meetings.

** MANAMA – Kuwait's Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Bahrain on state visit. ** RIYADH - Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives on an Official Visit to Saudi Arabia.

** ABU DHABI - Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit United Arab Emirates. (To Feb 14) VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (Final Day) RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) NEW DELHI - Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, will be on an official visit to India. (To Feb. 15) DUBAI - World Government Summit to be held in Dubai. (To Feb. 14) WARSAW - German economy minister Robert Habeck visits Poland. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, speak to reporters in Berlin. – 1015 GMT Abu Dhabi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. (to Feb 14) DOHA - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to Qatar. (To Feb 14)

PARIS - Energy and climate ministers from around the world will gather in Paris for the IEA's 2024 Ministerial Meeting to take stock of the latest developments in energy markets, policies and transitions. (To Feb. 14) BRUSSELS – EU-Armenia Partnership Council. OSLO - President of the Liaison Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit Norway. (To Feb. 14) NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 ** Doha - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Qatar. (To Feb 15)

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives speech at event in Potsdam. - part of a series of political tub-thumping events by party leaders traditionally held on Ash Wednesday. – 1800 GMT CAIRO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Egypt. DOHA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha. MOSCOW - Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will visit Moscow. (To Feb 16) OTTAWA - King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Canada. GENEVA - WTO General Council meeting. BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from the NATO alliance meet in Brussels. (To Feb. 15) GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

** BRUSSELS - Press conference with the EESC President Oliver Röpke, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama and the Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić. – 0800 GMT ** MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares holds a meeting with the executive vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. – 0930 GMT

** MUNICH, Germany - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Munich, Germany to attend the 2024 Munich Security Conference. (To Feb 17) BANGKOK - Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, gives a speech on Thailand Green Visionary. – 0700 GMT

CAIRO/ADDIS ABABA - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will travel to Egypt and Ethiopia. (To Feb. 18) BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 ** WARSAW - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo meets Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw to discuss a range of topics including the European defence industry, the current security situation and support to Ukraine.

LONDON - London Fashion Week 2024 (to Feb. 20) SINGAPORE - Minister of Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong announces Singapore's 2024 budget statement. – 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Berlin. – 0900 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Berlin. – 1515 GMT

LA HULPE, Belgium - EU informal meeting of tourism ministers. (To Feb. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

** HAMBURG, Germany - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at Hamburg's city hall for St. Matthew's Day banquet (Matthiae-Mahlzeit). – 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - New Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has named Brussels as the destination of his first foreign visit as prime minister. (To Feb. 21) BRUSSELS – EU-Georgia Association Council.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents 2024 budget in parliament. – 1200 GMT RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3)

GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2016 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 5 MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06

** LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7 LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18). GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 29 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit. - - - - - - - - -

