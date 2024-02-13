"A cospiracy by BJP to create unrest...": Shashi Panja over violence in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday over the violence at Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, stating that it is a 'conspiracy' by the party to create unrest in the village. "It was a well-planned conspiracy by the BJP to create unrest in Sandeshkhali. Yesterday, Smriti Irani made provocative comments in her press release from Delhi and today, on her instructions, Sukanta Majumdar-led workers and supporters of the BJP pelted stones at the police personnel," Panja said in a video message.

Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam and the alleged rape incidents. Sheikh has been absconding since a team of ED officers was attacked in the North 24 Parganas district in January while they were about to raid his residence.

Several women from Sandeshkhali village have accused the TMC men of raping them on a constant basis for many days. Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Monday, said "The women of Sandeshkhali are crying out for help and protection. Mamata Bandopadhyay is known for the genocide of Hindu women, and she will now allow her men to pick out Hindu young married women to be raped night after night in the TMC office."

"Women belonging to the SC/ST community from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali have informed the media that men of the TMC party will come to homes and check which woman is beautiful. The women of Sandeshkhali have told journalists regarding the intention of TMC leaders and their conversation with the husbands of women who are crying out for help. TMC leaders told husbands of these particular Hindu women that, 'You can be a husband by name only, but you will now have no rights'," she added. Earlier today, clashes broke out between the police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who marched to North 24 Parganas' Basirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Tuesday, protesting against the violence in Sandeshkhali.

BJP workers, including state party president Sukanta Majumdar, who arrived at Basirhat railway station by train, were seen marching towards the SP's office. The BJP is protesting against Superintendent of Police Hossain Mehedi, under whose watch the violence took place.

Police personnel were seen charging party workers as the latter broke through barricades and entered the village. Scenes of chaos filled the village as the police resorted to lathi charges to drive away the protesters. Meanwhile, in a major setback to the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court ordered the removal of prohibitory orders that were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block. (ANI)

