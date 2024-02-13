US concerned about arrest of activists in Venezuela, White House says
The United States is aware and "deeply concerned" about reports that human rights activist Rocio San Miguel and members of her family have been taken into custody in Venezuela, the White House said on Tuesday.
"We are watching this very, very closely," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
