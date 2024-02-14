Unofficial Indonesia parliamentary vote count shows PDI-P party leading with 19.7% of votes

Unofficial figures in Indonesia's parliamentary election on Wednesday showed PDI-P party with nearly 20% of votes, based on 5.2% of ballots counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country. Presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto's party Gerindra was seen with 12.36% of votes.

A party needs at least 4% of votes to qualify for the lower house.

