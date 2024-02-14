PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with UAE counterpart, Madagascar president on the sidelines of World Government Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and investment.

“Strengthening India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi met VP & PM of UAE @HHShkMohd in Dubai. Discussions covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade & investment, technology, education, and people-to-people ties,” said a post on the official X handle of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In another meeting with Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and help in the developmental journey of his island nation.

A first meeting between the two leaders, Modi and Rajoelina met on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit here.

“Both leaders recognized the long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties between the two countries. They discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in various multilateral fora, including the UN,” an MEA statement said.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to “further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership” and to Vision SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region, it said.

Modi also conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the developmental journey of Madagascar, the MEA added.

Modi, while speaking at the Summit, elaborated on a wide range of subjects that strengthened the conversations around building a better planet and also sought reforms in global governance institutions.

After signing multiple bilateral agreements with the UAE, and attending the high-voltage ‘Ahlan Modi’ event that saw massive participation from the Indian diaspora, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the largest Hindu stone temple in Abu Dabhi.

After attending the World Governments Summit, he is headed to Doha to meet the leadership in Qatar as part of his two-day visit to the Gulf region.

