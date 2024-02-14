Left Menu

Rane slams Jarange for threatening to disrupt PM's rallies, calls it unacceptable

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday hit out at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for threatening to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modis rallies in Maharashtra. Manoj Jarange made a loose and senseless comment that he would make it difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any place in Maharashtra.

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday hit out at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for threatening to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Maharashtra. The activist, who is on hunger strike, has crossed all limits, Rane, himself a prominent Maratha leader of Maharashtra BJP, said in a post on X. ''Manoj Jarange made a loose and senseless comment that he would make it difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any place in Maharashtra. He has crossed all limits. I dare you to even move from your place when PM Modi visits Maharashtra. I do not consider him a leader of Marathas,'' Rane said.

''It seems he has had some mental shock and he is making comments that do not make any sense,'' the former chief minister said, adding that the activist should know his ''limited worth'' and ''stay in bed.'' Jarange, who is leading the Maratha community's agitation for reservations in jobs and education, is on indefinite fast at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district for the last five days.

Speaking from the protest site, he warned earlier on Wednesday that no public meetings of PM Modi would be allowed to be held in Maharashtra if his demands were not met.

Among other things, Jarange has sought a special session of the state legislature for converting into law a draft notification on granting Kunbi caste certificates to blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas so that they can avail of OBC reservation.

