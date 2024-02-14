PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with UAE counterpart, Madagascar president on the sidelines of World Government Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Dubai counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to discuss a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation even as the two leaders welcomed the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the growing economic ties.

Prime Minister Modi also invited the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to visit India at his earliest convenience.

“It is always a delight to meet @HHShkMohd. His vision for Dubai’s growth is clearly visible to the entire world. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects ranging from commerce to connectivity, and ways to boost people-to-people linkages,” Modi posted on his official X handle along with the photos of the meeting.

A post on the official X handle of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also posted photos and said, “Strengthening India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi met VP & PM of UAE @HHShkMohd in Dubai. Discussions covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade & investment, technology, education, and people-to-people ties.” Modi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who is also the Defence Minister and the Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty and also expressed their satisfaction at the rapidly growing economic and commercial ties between India and the UAE, and acknowledged in particular the key role played by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a statement from the MEA said.

Briefing about the Bilateral Investment Treaty between India and the UAE, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the agreement will set the basis for stronger and more extensive and wide-ranging investment partnerships because it focuses not just on protecting the existing investments.

PM Modi thanked his counterpart for his graciousness towards the Indian community living in Dubai. Both leaders acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Diaspora in Dubai’s evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism, the MEA said.

“Prime Minister Modi expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the grant of land for an Indian Community Hospital in Dubai which will offer affordable healthcare facilities for the Indian blue-collar workers,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in another meeting with Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and help in the developmental journey of his island nation.

A first meeting between the two leaders, Modi and Rajoelina met on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit here.

“Had a wonderful meeting with President @SE_Rajoelina of Madagascar, an important partner of our SAGAR vision. We discussed ways to boost trade and cultural linkages between our nations,” Modi posted on X along with photos.

“Both leaders recognized the long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties between the two countries. They discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in various multilateral fora, including the UN,” an MEA statement said.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to “further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership” and to Vision SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region, it said.

Modi also conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the developmental journey of Madagascar, the MEA added.

Modi, while speaking at the Summit, elaborated on a wide range of subjects that strengthened the conversations around building a better planet and also sought reforms in global governance institutions.

After signing multiple bilateral agreements with the UAE, and attending the high-voltage ‘Ahlan Modi’ event that saw massive participation from the Indian diaspora, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the largest Hindu stone temple in Abu Dabhi.

After attending the World Governments Summit, he is slated to inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple at Abu Dabhi.

Modi is later headed to Doha to meet the leadership in Qatar as part of his two-day visit to the Gulf region, his seventh since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)