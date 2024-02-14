Indonesia unofficial tallies show PDI-P leading in parliamentary poll, followed by Golkar, Gerindra
Unofficial tallies on Wednesday showed PDI-P party leading in the parliamentary election, followed by Golkar and leading presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra, based on more than 50% of ballots tabulated by independent pollsters.
