High-stakes meeting set for Thursday as farmer leaders engage with 3 Union ministers
A team of Union ministers will hold a meeting with farmer leaders on Thursday evening, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said here.
The meeting will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai, the farmer leader said. This will be the third round of meeting between the two sides.
