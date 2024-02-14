Indonesia's Anies will respect election result, awaits official outcome

Indonesian presidential contender Anies Baswedan said on Wednesday he would respect the final election result but called on his supporters to monitor the official tally of votes by the election commission.

He spoke after rival Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the wake of quick counts of votes from a sample of polling stations that showed the defence minister was on track to winning the presidency in a single round.

